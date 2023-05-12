Berkshire Community Land Trust to hold Farmsteads for Farmers campaign event in Great Barrington

GREAT BARRINGTON — Berkshire Community Land Trust will hold a community gathering for its Farmsteads for Farmers campaign on May 19 at River Run Farm in Great Barrington.
The Farmsteads for Farmers campaign aims to "support secure, long-term access to land for farmsteads for small-scale farmers" by placing land ownership in community hands while enabling farmers to build equity in improvements such as buildings, infrastructure and soil quality, according to the land trust website.
Launched in 2021, it is a partnership with Berkshire Agricultural Ventures and Berkshire Grown.
The gathering will run from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Information: berkshirecommunitylandtrust.org.