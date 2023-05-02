Berkshire Conservation District receives grant to expand no-till farming program

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Conservation District has received a grant from the state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs Division of Conservation Services, Healthy Soils Program to increase the use of no-till seeding methods and soil testing by farmers throughout Western Massachusetts.
The district purchased an Esch 12-foot no-till seeder, which it has been renting to area farmers since 2019. With this funding, the district is now able to waive the per-acre fee as well as the cost of soil testing. Applicants enter a multiyear agreement involving annual soil testing and no-till planting.
The Berkshire Conservation District is collaborating with the Hampton/Hampshire Conservation District, which recently purchased a 5 foot, 6-inch no-till drill, to offer two sizes of no-till drills to farmers in Western Massachusetts, which makes the program more accessible to farmers of large and small acreage. Information: berkshireconservation.org/programs.