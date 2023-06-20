Berkshire County Arc presents awards at 68th annual meeting

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire County Arc presented its employee of the year and employer of the year awards at the agency’s 68th annual meeting, which took place June 16 before over 250 people at Berkshire Hills Country Club.
Tracy Babcock received the employee of the year award while Drury High School was recognized as employer of the year. Orion Magazine was named business partner of the year; and Victoria Gritman, citizen advocate of the year.
Achievement Awards were given to Patricia Butler, Robert Day and Daniel Connors; achievement in personal growth awards to Gloria Hunt and Eric Karlin; self advocate of the year awards to Maria Cardeno and Victoria Provencher; and citizenship awards to Ricky Ostellino and Alan Zurino.
Also receiving awards were: Justin Abbott, work achievement award; Michele McKeon, Carol Craighead, mission award; Cecelia Schnopp, Debra Jarck, ambassador award; and Tammy Walger, administrative employee of the year award.
Outstanding employee award winners included: Sharon Ireland, outstanding nursing employee; Alex Daley, outstanding employment services and community based day services employee; Joseph Nyamekeh, outstanding DDS residential services employee; Cody Ciepiela, outstanding family support/advocacy employee; and Bryce Solomon, outstanding day program employee.
President and CEO Maryann Hyatt also recognized Laurianne Bigelow for 30 years of service, and Janet Newbury for 35 years of service, as well as the employees who reached other milestones of 10, 15, 20, and 25 years at BCArc.