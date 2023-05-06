Berkshire County Arc promotes Jessica Warner, Erwin Figueroa to new posts

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire County Arc has promoted Jessica Warner to assistant director of brain injury residential services, and Erwin Figueroa to assistant director of developmental disabilities residential services.
Warner joined BCArc in 2003 as a habilitation specialist at the social development center. Since then she has worked in direct support — full-time and relief — as a site manager, and most recently as a supervisor. Warner recently helped open several new brain injury residential programs in the Westfield area and organizes more than 40 volunteers every year for BCArc’s annual golf event.
Figueroa joined BCArc in 1999 and has served in several residential positions. He started as a relief worker, moved to full-time direct care, then became assistant manager of a residential program, a manager, a multisite manager, and most recently a residential supervisor overseeing relief staff. He is a former BCArc Employee of the Year.
Figueroa earned a teaching degree in Guatemala. He holds an associate degree in computer information systems from Berkshire Community College and a bachelor's degree in business administration from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.