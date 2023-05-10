Berkshire County compost firms receive recycling and reuse grants through state DEP program

Second Chance Composting of Adams and Tommy’s Compost Service of Hinsdale are among 19 Massachusetts organizations that have received a combined $1.1 million in grants from the state’s Recycling and Reuse Business Development Grant program.
The grants are focused on expanding the collection of mattresses, textiles and food material. The program, administered by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, will expand the collection infrastructure for these materials, helping to ensure more convenient and cost-effective collection options for both residents and businesses.
This grant round targets investment in trucks, roll-off containers, and bins for food materials, mattresses and textiles.