After recent spikes, gas prices hold steady in Berkshires

WESTWOOD — After jumping 13 cents the past two weeks, the average gas price in the Berkshires this week has remained the same.
Gas in the Berkshire averages $3.48 per gallon for the second straight week, AAA Northeast reported Monday in its weekly survey of state gas prices. The state's average price has gone up a penny to $3.49.
The Berkshire price is still 19 cents higher than a month ago, but is 67 cents lower than at this time last year. The state price is 22 cents higher than a month ago, but 71 cents lower than last year.
The state price is also 12 cents lower than the national average, which has dropped 5 cents this week to $3.61. The national average is 11 cents higher than a month ago, and 57 cents lees than last year.
A lower oil price is causing pump prices to stabilize or fall, with the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline dropping a nickel since last week to hit $3.61.
“The local and national averages might be at or near the peak price for now,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire. "As long as the oil cost keeps wobbling around the low to mid $70s per barrel, drivers will benefit when they fuel up."