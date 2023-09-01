Berkshire District Attorney’s Office holding free Dress for Success event

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire District Attorney's Office will hold a Dress for Success event Sept 15, at the Holiday Inn & Suites, 1 West St.
The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dress for Success is an organization that provides free professional clothing and training for job seekers and working professionals.
The event will feature, free of charge, professional clothing and accessories; professional work bags and briefcases; resume writing interview skills; and financial literacy education.
The DA's Office conducted a three-month, countywide donation drive to support the effort.