Berkshire entities receive state conservation grant funding for projects

BOSTON — Five Berkshire towns, a county agency and a startup accelerator, are among nine state entities in Western Massachusetts that have received a total of $460,000 in state grant funding to support rural economies and forest conservation.
Through the Woodlands Partnership Grants, the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs is focusing on the conservation and sustainable management of forests within Massachusetts' Woodlands Partnership of Western Massachusetts region.
The town of Windsor has received $24,984 for a climate smart road maintenance invasives reduction report. Williamstown has received $25,000 to complete the planting of the town green with a diversity of species to replace ash trees lost to the emerald ash borer.
New Ashford has received $22,400 for the creation of a trailhead parking and picnic area for access to Mount Greylock Reservation. Peru has received $20,000 for Pierce Scenic Way — gaining access to forests for tourism. Adams has received $25,000 for the Greylock Glen Forest Center.
Berkshire Regional Planning Commission has received $75,000 for the Greylock Glen Forest Center forest and climate exhibit, and startup accelerator Lever Inc. has received $75,000 for launching the Woodcraft Collaborative to support local wood businesses.