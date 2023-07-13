<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Berkshire Environmental Action Team receives international award

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Environmental Action Team received a stewardship award at last month’s International Conference on Ecology and Transportation for its work protecting and reconnecting wildlife habitat in the Berkshire Wildlife Linkage area.

This effort is part of a larger Staying Connected Initiative, which is a partnership of many conservation organizations that work together to maintain landscape connectivity across the Northern Appalachians in the Acadian Region of the U.S. and Canada.

