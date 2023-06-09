Berkshire Family and Individual Resources elects board members, presents awards at annual meeting

NORTH ADAMS — Berkshire Family and Individual Resources elected four new board members and honored several employees and organizations at the annual meeting of the corporation May 16 at the Williams Inn in Williamstown.
The newly elected board members include Barbara Chaput, Jake Dabrowski, Dana Johnson and Marissa Kirchner, who were all introduced at the meeting.
Rebecca Ritcher, an HR generalist at BFAIR, received a leadership award in recognition of her professional accomplishments. Isaac Otchere, residential house manager, received the Crosby/Quintal Memorial Award. Bill Hensley and Matt Girard both received the Edward Frampton Award, which is presented to people served in recognition of self-determination and accomplishing personal goals.
Employees Terry Blair, Liz Rolland, Nancy Torres and Jackie Thomas were each recognized for their 25 years of service and their commitment to people with disabilities receiving support from BFAIR.
Berkshire Scenic Railway was presented with a community partner award for hosting a high school intern receiving services through BFAIR’s preemployment training program.
In recognition of his prior years of board work and role as chair, Alex Kastrinakis was presented with the book “Inclusion Is” by Brittany Dorwin on behalf of “We are The People,” a self-advocacy group that created the book.