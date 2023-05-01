Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative to screen student documentaries at Bard College at Simon's Rock

GREAT BARRINGTON — Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative and the Civic Life Project will present four documentaries produced for the 2022-23 Bridging Divides, Healing Communities Youth Film Lab on Tuesday at Bard College at Simon’s Rock.
The screening and panel discussion will begin at 6 p.m. at the Fisher Science & Academic Center.
Funded by the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, this initiative offered regional students the opportunity to address important social issues and make their voices heard through film.
After the screening, the students will talk about their work. They'll be joined by a panel of educators and filmmakers to further explore the issues raised in their films. Information: berkshirefilm.org.