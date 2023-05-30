Gas price jumps 10 cents in the Berkshires in wake of holiday

WESTWOOD — Local and state gas prices didn't fluctuate much leading up to Memorial Day weekend, but they certainly have in its aftermath.
The average gas price in the Berkshires has jumped 10 cents this week to $3.50 per gallon, while the average state price has increased by 8 cents to $3.52, AAA Northeast reported on Tuesday.
Although the weekly increase in the Berkshire price is substantial, it is only 2 cents higher in the Pittsfield metro area than a month ago, and a $1.64 less than at this time last year. The state price is 3 cents higher than a month ago, and $1.21 less than last year.
The state price is 5 cents lower than the national average, which increased 3 cents this week to $3.57. The national average is 4 cents lower than a month ago and $1.04 under last year's price.
The seasonal surge in gasoline demand leading into the long holiday weekend resulted in the rise in the national average, according to AAA Northeast. AAA predicted that Memorial Day road trips would be up 6 percent over last year, with more than 37 million Americans driving to their destinations.
“The rise in demand for oil and gasoline is helping to push pump prices higher for now,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire.