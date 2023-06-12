Berkshire gas price remains unchanged for second straight week

WESTWOOD — Gas prices this week held steady in the Berkshires and across Massachusetts.
The average price in the Berkshires remained at $3.50 for the second straight week, while the state price increased by a penny to $3.53, AAA Northeast reported on Monday.
The Berkshire price is 7 cents higher than last month, but $1.48 less than at this time last year. The state price is 8 cents higher than a month ago, and $1.51 less than last year.
The state average is also 6 cents lower than the national average, which increased 4 cents to $3.59. The national price is 5 cents higher than a month ago and $1.42 less than last year.
“Despite strong gasoline demand to start the summer driving season here in the United States, supplies are up and oil prices are falling on weaker global demand expectations,” said AAA Northeast spokesman Mark Schieldrop. “Cheaper oil and strong domestic gasoline production is helping to keep gas prices stable.”