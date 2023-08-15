Berkshire gas prices increases 4 cents

WESTWOOD — State and local gas prices have continued to climb, but the increases aren't as extreme as they were last week.
The average gas price in Berkshire County has risen 4 cents this week to $3.76 per gallon, while the average state price is up 3 cents to $3.77, AAA Northeast reported Tuesday.
The local price has increased 9 cents over the past two weeks, and 23 cents over the last month, but is 42 cents less than at this time last year. The state price is 22 cents higher than a month ago, but 50 cents lower than at this time last year.
The state price is 9 cents lower than the national price, which rose 4 cents this week to $3.86. The national price is 30 cents higher than a month ago and 9 cents lower than last year.
Although the pace of price increases has eased, crude oil prices closed higher for an 11th straight week to end the week last week and gasoline demand spiked to levels not seen since the Independence Day holiday.
“We appear to be at a fork in the road when it comes to which direction gas prices will take — up or down,” said AAA Northeast spokesman Mark Schieldrop. “The summer heat that kept people home and suppressed refinery production has eased for now, so we have to look at the cost of oil to determine if the recent price climb is ending. More expensive oil will likely lead to higher prices, so stay tuned.”