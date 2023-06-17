Berkshire Grown hires Stephanie Bergman as first development director

GREAT BARRINGTON — Berkshire Grown has named Stephanie Bergman the organization’s first director of development.
Bergman, who lives in Egremont, brings more than 20 years of experience with nonprofits to the role, with extensive experience developing, implementing and funding programs that meet critical community needs.
She most recently served as director of development for Mass Audubon West, for which she raised $1.13 million for Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Lenox’s first capital campaign, and significantly increased annual operating support.
Berkshire Grown, founded in 2003, supports and promotes local agriculture as a vital part of the Berkshire community, economy and landscape.