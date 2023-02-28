<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Berkshire Homewatch accredited for second year by national organization

John Simons Photo

John Simons 

LENOX — Berkshire Homewatch has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the second year.

Business owner John Simons, a member of the Lenox Chamber of Commerce, formed Berkshire Homewatch when he discovered a need for second-home owners to have their properties looked after while they are away.

Simons, who has a wide range of experience in the real estate industry, including an almost 10-year stint with the New York City Housing Development Co., founded Berkshire Homewatch after doing property management in the Berkshires for four years.

The company serves all of Berkshire County.

