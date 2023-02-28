Berkshire Homewatch accredited for second year by national organization

LENOX — Berkshire Homewatch has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the second year.
Business owner John Simons, a member of the Lenox Chamber of Commerce, formed Berkshire Homewatch when he discovered a need for second-home owners to have their properties looked after while they are away.
Simons, who has a wide range of experience in the real estate industry, including an almost 10-year stint with the New York City Housing Development Co., founded Berkshire Homewatch after doing property management in the Berkshires for four years.
The company serves all of Berkshire County.