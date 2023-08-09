<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Berkshire HorseWorks to hold annual 'Filly Frolic' benefit

Berkshire HorseWorks Logo

RICHMOND — Berkshire HorseWorks Inc. will host its fourth annual Filly Frolic at 6 p.m. Aug. 15 at The Egremont Barn in South Egremont.

All proceeds from the women-only event will go toward equine-assisted programming for at-risk youth and families at Berkshire HorseWorks. Tickets are $75. They include dinner, entertainment, a live auction and unlimited Filly Frolic cocktails. They can be purchased by calling 413-698-3700 or by giving credit card info or pay via Venmo (@HaySum).

Questions/information: 413-698-3700 or email events@BerkshireHorseWorks.com.

