Berkshire HorseWorks to hold annual 'Filly Frolic' benefit

RICHMOND — Berkshire HorseWorks Inc. will host its fourth annual Filly Frolic at 6 p.m. Aug. 15 at The Egremont Barn in South Egremont.
All proceeds from the women-only event will go toward equine-assisted programming for at-risk youth and families at Berkshire HorseWorks. Tickets are $75. They include dinner, entertainment, a live auction and unlimited Filly Frolic cocktails. They can be purchased by calling 413-698-3700 or by giving credit card info or pay via Venmo (@HaySum).
Questions/information: 413-698-3700 or email events@BerkshireHorseWorks.com.