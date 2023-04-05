Berkshire HorseWorks holding Mother’s Day event 'Saddle Your Own Horse'

RICHMOND — Berkshire HorseWorks will hold a one-day, play-shop event for mothers and daughters on Mothers Day.
The event, “Saddle Your Own Horse,” will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 7.
The learning adventure, including a barbecue lunch, mindful hiking with horses, art, journaling and Eagala-based (Equine Assisted Growth and Learning Association) activities is offered to mothers and their daughters ages 9 and up, at a cost of $375 for two. Space is limited. Sliding scales are available.
Information: Hayley Sumner, hayley@berkshirehorseworks.com, 413-698-3700