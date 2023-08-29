<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Berkshire HorseWorks offering new educational programs

RICHMOND — Berkshire HorseWorks is marking its 10th anniversary by offering new educational programming for the community.

The nonprofit has added a course in Horse Powered Reading and another course called Art Journaling with Horses.

The HPR program, an after-school offering, is designed to aid youths with academic achievements and help address low reading scores. Art Journaling, which was held as a pilot program earlier this summer, is intended to support creativity and self expression.

Art Journaling, which is for ages 10-13, will run from Sept. 11 through Oct. 16. Horse Powered Reading, for ages 6 and up, will run from Sept. 12 through Oct. 3. Art Journaling is limited to 20 participants, and Horse Powered Reading to 10 students

Information: 413-698-3700, or email info@berkshirehorseworks.com.

