<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Berkshire Innovation Center accepting applications for 2023 BETA program

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Innovation Center is accepting applications for its 2023 BETA program.

BIC Logo

Berkshire County high school students entering the 11th or 12th grades in September, as well as recent graduates, are eligible to apply. This year’s cohort is limited to 20 participants.

BETA is an intensive experiential learning program designed to connect students with local businesses, explore idea development and business strategies, and engage in technologies offered at the BIC.

The five-week, half-day summer program offers a stipend for active participation.

Information: berkshireinnovationcenter.com.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all