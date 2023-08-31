<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Berkshire Innovation Center to host discussion on multigenerational workforce

PITTSFIELD — Dennis Rebelo, assistant director of the Berkshire Innovation Center, will host a discussion Tuesday on executive leadership, "Leading a Multigenerational Workforce: 3 Key Concepts to Apply Today" at the center.

The event will run from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. It is part of the BIC's quarterly Executive Learning Series in which Rebelo holds "fireside chat-style" events to discuss executive leadership. The event is free for executives of the BIC's member companies and open to other executives for a fee.

Information: berkshireinnovationcenter.com.

