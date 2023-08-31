Berkshire Innovation Center to host discussion on multigenerational workforce

PITTSFIELD — Dennis Rebelo, assistant director of the Berkshire Innovation Center, will host a discussion Tuesday on executive leadership, "Leading a Multigenerational Workforce: 3 Key Concepts to Apply Today" at the center.
The event will run from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. It is part of the BIC's quarterly Executive Learning Series in which Rebelo holds "fireside chat-style" events to discuss executive leadership. The event is free for executives of the BIC's member companies and open to other executives for a fee.
Information: berkshireinnovationcenter.com.