Berkshire Innovation Center to host forum on recycled materials innovations

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Innovation Center, in partnership with the intellectual property law firm Hamilton Brook Smith & Reynolds of Concord, will host, “Recycled Materials Innovations,” its next event in the BIC Presents Series, on March 30.
The event will run from 5 to 8 p.m. at the center, 45 Woodlawn Ave., Pittsfield. It will also be live-streamed via Zoom.
A panel of experts who are helping to lead the charge to innovation-driven consumer goods will participate in a panel discussion moderated by attorney Giovanna Fessenden of Hamilton Brook Smith & Reynolds. A question-and-answer session will be held both in-person and online.
Following an introduction by each panelist, and some questions from the moderator, the panel will field questions from the audience, both in-person and online.
This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required.
To attend in person: tinyurl.com/3899dx2v; to attend online: tinyurl.com/4wv4mvvt.