Berkshire Innovation Center launching Stage 2 Accelerator Program

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Innovation Center is launching a Stage 2 Accelerator program designed to serve early-stage tech startups that are building a physical product and moving toward the manufacturing phase.
The 2023-24 cohort will participate in a 30-week program that runs from September through May. The application deadline is June 30. Selections will be made on or before July 15. The anticipated move-in and program start date is Sept. 18.
Awardees will receive a dedicated workspace at the BIC and will have full access to the center’s labs, advanced equipment, digital media studio, and internal team of subject matter experts. The firms will also participate in the BIC Manufacturing Academy
Information: berkshireinnovationcenter.com.