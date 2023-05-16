<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Berkshire Innovation Center will host a panel discussion on longevity, technology and medicine

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Innovation Center will host a panel discussion titled, “Longevity, Technology and the Future of Medicine” on Thursday.

This BIC Presents event will run from 5 to 7:15 p.m. A live steam is available on Zoom.

The panel will discuss topics including the future of mind, body, medicine and technology innovations enabling humans to live a healthier and longer life of intention.

Local panelists will include Attorney Giovanna Fessenden of Lenox; Tyler Fairbank, the CEO of Fairbank Group LLC; Dr. Mark Pettus, an internist, nephrologist and integration medicine physician; and Pittsfield-based clinical psychologist Maria Sirois.

Attendance is free, but registration is required. Information/registration: berkshireinnovationcenter.com.

