The Berkshire Innovation Center will host a screening of the documentary film, 'American Factory,' and a discussion

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Innovation Center, in partnership with SolaBlock and Boyd Biomedical, will present a screening of the documentary film, “American Factory” on Thursday, the next event in the facility’s BIC Presents Series.
Doors open at 6 p.m. for the screening and discussion, which begins at 6:45 at the BIC, 45 Woodlawn Ave., Pittsfield. The event will also be live-streamed via the BIC’s YouTube and Facebook channels.
“American Factory” is an Academy Award-winning Netflix documentary released in 2019.
The screening will feature excerpts of the film as a jumping off point for a discussion about the reality of manufacturing jobs in Berkshire County with the audience and a panel of experts representing a cross-section of industry stakeholders.
The screening is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Registration: tinyurl.com/4dshkdw2.