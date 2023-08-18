Berkshire Medical Center again recognized by American Orthopaedic Association

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Medical Center has received 2023-2024 star performer recognition from The American Orthopaedic Association’s Own the Bone program, the eighth consecutive year BMC has received such recognition.
BMC is one of over 300 healthcare institutions nationwide that has taken initiative to ensure its osteoporotic fracture patients receive the highest quality care by implementing The American Orthopaedic Association’s Own the Bone program.
The program is aimed to better identify, evaluate, and treat patients that suffer from an osteoporosis or low bone density-related fracture.
Star performer designation is reserved only for institutions that have achieved a 75 percent compliance rate with at least 5 of the 10 Own the Bone prevention measures. Berkshire Orthopaedic Associates has achieved 100 percent compliance on all but one of the ten measures, with a 99 percent compliance on the tenth, based on data from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.