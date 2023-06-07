Berkshire Money Management to hold open office hours

DALTON — Berkshire Money Management will be holding open office hour sessions at its main office in Dalton on six occasions beginning this week.
The sessions at 161 Main St. begin Thursday, and will also take place on June 22, July 13, July 20, Aug. 3 and Aug. 17. All sessions take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Financial advisers Angela Elzner, Lauren Russo and Holly Simeone will be available for one-on-one conversations with members of the community about their money-related goals, challenges, and questions.
Information: berkshiremm.com.