Berkshire Mountain Distillers to host 1Berkshire entrepreneurial meetup

1Berkshire will hold its monthly entrepreneurial meetup from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 28 at Berkshire Mountain Distillers, 354 Main St., Sheffield.
Meetups are free to attend but registration is required. Information: 1berkshire.com.
1Berkshire will hold its monthly entrepreneurial meetup from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 28 at Berkshire Mountain Distillers, 354 Main St., Sheffield.
Meetups are free to attend but registration is required. Information: 1berkshire.com.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.