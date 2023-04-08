Berkshire Museum names Jesse Kowalski as chief curator

PITTSFIELD — Jesse Kowalski has been appointed chief curator at Berkshire Museum.
A seasoned museum professional, Kowalski spent the last eight years as curator of exhibitions at the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge. As chief curator, he will serve as a key member of the Berkshire Museum's senior leadership team, overseeing the exhibition, public program, collection and education departments. He will be charged with developing exhibitions along with educational programming .
Before coming to the Berkshires, Kowalski spent 18 years as exhibition coordinator and director of exhibitions at The Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh.
He brings a wealth of knowledge in art handling practice and procedure, having planned and installed numerous exhibitions throughout his career. Kowalski has also authored museum publications, created touring exhibitions, and developed lecture and film series to complement exhibitions.
"He has a track record of stellar achievements in conceptualizing, organizing, and presenting exciting and unique exhibitions and educational programs," said Berkshire Museum Executive Director Kim Bush Tonio. "His future contributions to the museum will further enhance the ways in which we fulfill our mission."