Berkshire Museum to honor Crane family

DALTON — The Berkshire Museum will honor the Crane family and celebrate 120 years of art, history and science June 17 at a gala that will take place at Crane Model Farm in Dalton.
The event takes place at 5 p.m. Crane Model Farm is the current home of Berkshire Money Management, and an ancestral home of the Crane family, which founded the museum.
Zenas Crane, the third generation owner of Crane & Company, which makes currency paper for the federal government, founded the Berkshire Museum in 1903.
Tickets/information: berkshiremuseum.org/120gala.