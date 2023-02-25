Berkshire Music School adds new faculty, staff members

PITTSFIELD — Jonathan Comisar, Ryan LaBoy, Matthew Thomas and Carol Yahr have joined the faculty at Berkshire Music School, while Andrew Smith has joined the staff as an administrative assistant.
Comisar and O'Steen Thomas will teach piano and LaBoy and Yahr vocal instruction.
Comisar, a musical theater composer who is a member of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theater Workshop, attended Eastman School of Music pre-college, Oberlin Conservatory for the piano and holds a master’s degree in classical composition for the Manhattan School of Music. Comisar is also an ordained cantor with a master's in sacred music from the Hebrew Union College School of Sacred Music, and has received numerous commissions and artist residencies from synagogues and Jewish organizations.
LaBoy, a singer, conductor and educator, currently serves as artistic director of Berkshire Children's Chorus and as choir director at Bard College at Simon's Rock in Great Barrington. He served as founding music director of ComMUSICation — an El Sistema-inspired choral youth-development program in St. Paul, Minn. Ryan holds degrees in choral conducting and music education from the University of Minnesota and Westminster Choir College, respectively.
Thomas is a pianist, organist, music director, conductor, composer, and music educator. He is the minister of music at St. John’s in Williamstown, the artistic director of the Berkshire Concert Choir, the dean of the Berkshire Chapter of the American Guild of Organists and is a highly active music educator. Thomas holds a double concentration master's in organ performance and music composition from Hunter College. He has an undergraduate degree in piano performance from Belmont University in Tennessee and holds an artist diploma in musical theatre performance from The American Musical and Dramatic Academy
Yahr had an international opera career singing the dramatic soprano repertoire. For the past 20 years she has had an active voice studio in New York City and was the director of the New York Summer Opera Scenes Training Program for aspiring opera singers.