Berkshire Music School is collaborating on a beginner music class in Spanish

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Music School and Roots & Dreams and Mustard Seeds are collaborating on a beginner music class for Spanish speaking students.
“Musica Y Movimento” will be taught as part of Berkshire Music School’s Community Group Class Program at Roots & Dreams and Mustard Seed’s location at 119 Fenn St. in Pittsfield. Both Spanish and non-Spanish speakers are welcome.
The course will take place Saturdays from noon to 1 p.m. from Sept. 23 to Dec. 2. Música y Movimiento is offered on a pay-what-you-can basis. All class materials will be provided.
If transportation is a barrier to participation, text 413-345-2354 for more information on free transportation.
Information/questions/registration: Berkshire Music School Executive Director Luis Granda, lgranda@berkshiremusicschool.org, 413-442-1411.