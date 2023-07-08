Berkshire Music School names Luis Granda as executive director

PITTSFIELD — Luis Granda has been named executive director of the Berkshire Music School by the educational institution's board of trustees. He succeeds Natalie Johnsonius Neubert, who had served in that position since 2020.
Born and raised in Berkshire County as the child of two artists, Granda attended Berkshire Music School as a child, before performing in rock, folk and electronic music bands as a teenager. After six years as a freelance recording engineer, Granda attended the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where he received a bachelor's degree in music in jazz and African American Studies as well as a Professional Performance Certificate.
He obtained a master's of music degree in classical double bass performance and a master's level art administration certificate from the University of Colorado Boulder before becoming assistant director of donor and patron relations at the Boulder Philharmonic. He returned to the Berkshires to serve as development manager at the Williams College Museum of Art. Granda currently lives with his wife and three children in Williamstown.