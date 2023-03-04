Berkshire Opera Festival board elects chair, president

PITTSFIELD — Peter Graber-Lipperman and Abigail Rollins were recently elected chair and president, respectively, of the board of directors of the Berkshire Opera Festival.
Graber-Lipperman practiced corporate law for 30 years prior to retiring in 2020 to focus on nonprofit work and community service. He has extensive experience in corporate and nonprofit boardrooms. He and his family have been visiting the Berkshires for over 20 years. He has been a part-time resident of Otis since 2011.
Rollins joined Berkshire Opera Festival as executive director in September 2019. Originally from Athens, Ohio, Rollins now lives full-time in Pittsfield. Rollins holds undergraduate degrees in dance and psychology from Kenyon College and a master’s degree in arts administration from Boston University. She previously served as the managing director of the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company in Boston, which is best known for its annual Free Shakespeare on the Boston Common performances.