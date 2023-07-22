Berkshire Regional Planning Commission appoints Laura Brennan to assistant director; promotes three others

PITTSFIELD — Laura Brennan has been appointed assistant director of the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission, which has also promoted three other employees to senior planner positions.
The new senior planners are Marie Brady, Seth Jenkins and Jaymie Zapata.
Brennan’s new responsibilities will include her former responsibility as the BRPC’s economic development program manager. Since joining the BRPC in 2017, Brennan has coordinated the Berkshire County Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy and secured Economic Development District status for Berkshire County. She oversees a Shared Economic Development Planning program through which several municipalities access part-time services.
Brady has been promoted to senior planner in Berkshire Regional Planning Commission’s Public Health Program. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master of science degree in health promotion and disease prevention. In her current role, Brady manages two youth substance use prevention grants and develops weekly tickborne and foodborne illness dashboards and maintains a flu dashboard throughout flu season.
Jenkins has been promoted to senior planner in the community planning program. He joined BRPC in November 2021 after working as a high school educator at Hoosac Valley High School. Jenkins holds a bachelor of arts degree from the College of Wooster in Ohio and a master of urban and regional planning from Ball State University in Indiana. He has worked with the municipalities of Adams, North Adams, Williamstown, Monterey, West Stockbridge, Lee and Cheshire on a range of projects.
Jaymie R. Zapata has been promoted to senior planner within BRPC’s public health department. In this role, Zapata manages initiatives related to health improvement in the rural areas of the Berkshires, increasing Hepatitis C treatment, and the Gray to Green initiative, which is improving green space in Pittsfield’s Morningside and Westside neighborhoods.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in religion at Smith College before pursuing joint master’s degrees in social work and public health from Boston University. In 2022 she relocated to Western Massachusetts to accept this position at BRPC.