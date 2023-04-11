Berkshire Running Foundation, Berkshire Health Systems to partner on Fourth of July race

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Health Systems is partnering with the Berkshire Running Foundation to expand the annual Fourth of July road race in Pittsfield with an enhanced community health focus.
The 5K race, which has been held annually since 1985, takes place before the city’s Fourth of July Parade. The Berkshire Running Foundation, an extension of the Berkshire Running Center in Pittsfield, manages and directs running events throughout the Berkshires that raise funds for several organizations.
As the lead sponsor, BHS will support a free, six-week, in-person and online training program for runners who want to hone their skills. This program runs from May 28 to the day of the race, and participants will work with the trainers at Berkshire Running Center, as well as receive support from the wellness team at BHS.
The race will also have a special, new division — a corporate challenge. The goal is to have local businesses sponsor the race and have their own employees participate in a countywide challenge. There will be special mentions, promotions and events around the July 4 race to still be finalized and marketed.
Race registration is underway. Information: director@berkshirerun.org.