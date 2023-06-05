Pittsfield, Hoosac school districts receive funding for virtual literacy tutoring program

BOSTON — The Pittsfield Public Schools and the Hoosac Valley Regional School District are among 13 state school districts that have received grants from a Boston-based foundation to implement the organization’s one-on-one, virtual powered literacy tutoring for 3,000 first graders this fall.
The One8 Foundation, a venture philanthropy foundation, describes its initiative, “Ignite! Reading,” as a “high-dosage tutoring program that teaches students to read at twice the rate expected in traditional classrooms with no achievement gaps.”
Ignite! Reading began operating in Massachusetts early in 2022 through a pilot program with the Worcester Public Schools. That district expanded its work with Ignite to reach over 350 students during the 2022-23 school year.
The One8 Foundation is supplying a total of $5.7 million in grants to the 13 school districts. The exact amount each district will receive was unavailable.
In addition to Massachusetts, Ignite! Reading is currently partnering with schools and districts in Arkansas, California, Colorado, Indiana, Louisiana, New York, Ohio, and Oregon, with further plans to expand nationwide. Information: one8.org.