Berkshire single-family home sales continue to lag

PEABODY — The sales of single-family homes in the Berkshires continued to remain under 2022 levels in July as they dropped 19.2 percent last month on a year-to-year basis, according to The Warren Group, which tracks state real estate transactions.
There were 118 single-family home sales in the Berkshires last month compared to 146 in July 2022. Year-to-date sales are down 25.2 percent from last year, as 619 homes had been sold through July down from the 827 that were sold during the same time period 2022.
The median sales price has increased 1.6 percent to $320,000 year-to-year and 1.0 percent to $300,000 year-to-date.
Statewide, the sales of single-family homes were down 23.1 percent in July year-to-year, and 24.6 percent year-to-date. The median sale price has increased 4.3 percent to $610,000 year to year, and 2.3 percent to $565,000 year-to-date.