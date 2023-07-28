Berkshire single-family home sales remain low in June

PEABODY — The sales of single-family homes in the Berkshires dropped 5.1 percent on a year-over-year basis in June, and are down 21.7 percent year-to-date, according to The Warren Group, which tracks state real estate transactions.
Only eight fewer homes were sold in June 2023 than 12 months ago, but just 1,574 houses have been sold so far this year, a steep drop from the 2,009 that were sold during the first six months of 2022.
The median sale price in the Berkshire has dropped 5.1 percent to $300,000 year-over year, but has increased 3.1 percent to $299,000 year to date.
Statewide, the median sales price for single-family homes was $612,250 last month, an all-time high for June.
“Just three years ago, single-family home sale monthly median prices were consistently below $500,000 and interest rates were hovering around 3 percent,” said Warren Group spokeswoman Cassidy Norton. “Single-family homes in Massachusetts have never been less affordable.”