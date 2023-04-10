Gas prices jump 7 cents in the Berkshires and statewide, AAA Northeast reports

WESTWOOD — The average gas price in the Berkshires this week has increased significantly for the first time in several weeks, jumping 7 cents to $3.35 per gallon, AAA Northeast reported Monday.
Both state and national gas prices have also increased significantly this week with the state price also rising 7 cents to $3.34, and the national price up 10 cents to $3.60.
The state price is 4 cents higher than a month ago, but 78 cents lower than at this time last year. The national price is 13 cents higher than a month ago, but 51 cents less than last year. In the Pittsfield metro area, the average price is 2 cents higher than a month ago, and 77 cents less than in 2022.
OPEC's announcement that it will cut production by over a million barrels per day took the oil market by surprise. In response, crude immediately surged well above $80 a barrel, although it has since struggled to stay above that mark.
“The oil market has had some time to digest the OPEC news and speculate about the reason. This has led to the price of oil stabilizing for now,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire, "but the cost of oil accounts for more than 50 percent of what we pay at the pump, so drivers may not catch a break at the pump any time soon."