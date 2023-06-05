After recent jump, gas prices level off in Berkshires, statewide

WESTWOOD — After jumping 10 cents last week, the average gas price in the Berkshires leveled off this week and has not changed.
For the second straight week, the average gas price in the Berkshires remains at $3.50 per gallon, AAA Northeast reported Monday.
There is also no change in the average state price, which remains at $3.52.
The Berkshire price is 4 cents higher than a month ago, but a $1.35 less than at this time last year. The state prices is 5 cents higher than last month and $1.42 lower than last year.
The state price is 3 cents lower than the national average, which dropped 3 cents this week to $3.55. The national average is 1 cent lower than a month ago and $1.29 less than last year.
“Although millions hit the road for Memorial Day, gasoline demand fell,” said AAA Northeast spokeswomen Mary Maguire. “Analysts will now be watching for signs of price movement related to upcoming OPEC production cuts.”