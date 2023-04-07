Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing will install solar panels on the roof of its Lee facility to offset energy consumption

LEE — Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing is planning to install nearly 1,500 solar panels on the roof of its 102,000-square-foot facility on Route 102 in Lee to offset 20 percent of the company's energy consumption.
The project is expected to be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2023.
The company is installing a new roof on its Lee facility with a new TPO membrane and improved insulation to reduce energy waste and prepare for the installation of the solar panels.
BSM’s fill, finish and development site houses several cleanrooms, laboratories, office spaces, an onsite daycare, and a warehouse. It was once the site of a toy warehouse.
BSM is purchasing the panels from Dynamic Energy and working with Eversource to gain interconnection approval by demonstrating that the grid and existing infrastructure can support the new panels.
The company’s day-to-day operations involve significant energy consumption to maintain cleanrooms, operate sterilization equipment and isolators for drug manufacturing, and to keep the lights and heat on for the 112 hours the plant is open each week.