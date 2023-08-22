Berkshire trade school graduates receive tool stipends from Home Builders’ Foundation

PITTSFIELD — Jack Thomas Clark of Lee High School, Logan Traversa of McCann Technical School and Holly Rose Scarfone of Taconic High School are among 10 recent trade school graduates who recently received $750 tool stipends from the Home Builders Foundation, the charitable division of the Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Western Massachusetts in Springfield.
Guidance counselors from 14 area vocational and trade schools in the four counties of Western Massachusetts submitted their top senior candidate for this annual award. The association works with each student to purchase tools for them based on their chosen career goal in their respective trade.
Since its inception in 1990, the Home Builders Foundation has awarded over $428,500 in scholarships and awards to deserving students.