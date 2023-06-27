Berkshire Training and Employment Program lands $645K for youth hiring

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Training and Employment Program will receive nearly $650,000 in grant funding from the state to hire 123 youths, both this summer and year-round.
The grants are part of a total $34.4 million announced Monday by the administration of Gov. Maura Healey to support the hiring of 7,655 youth in summer and year-round employment statewide through the YouthWorks program for the 2023-24 program year.
The program provides teens and young adults with hands-on work experience and soft-skill development in regions across the commonwealth.
“The YouthWorks program opens doors for young people to gain real-world work experience and the opportunity to explore potential career pathways," Healey said in a statement.
"The funding announced today will help shape the futures of more than 7,000 youth and young adults across the state, while also providing them with a hard-earned paycheck,” she said. “When we invest in Massachusetts’ next generation of talent, we all win.”
Berkshire Training & Employment and the Massachusetts Division of Career Services, chartered by the MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board, provide across the county through the MassHire Berkshire Career Center.
The grants, which will go to 16 regional Workforce Investment Boards across the state, will fund paid, short-term, work placements throughout the year at public, private, and nonprofit work sites with the highest engagement during summer months.
Participants will receive training in core soft skills, mentorship, and the opportunity to work side-by-side with professionals in areas of their interest. Additionally, participants will be guided on how to further their education and career pathways.
“Investing in employment opportunities for youth and young adults is critically important as we build a strong pipeline of future talent in Massachusetts,” said Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Lauren Jones in a prepared statement. “Our administration appreciates the collaboration with each regional workforce board and the network of local hiring partners, opening their doors to provide young people with hands-on learning and work experience while also benefitting our local economies statewide.”