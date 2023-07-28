Berkshire unemployment rate rises a half-point in June

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire County's unemployment rate increased by half a percentage point in June to 2.9 percent, according to state figures released earlier this week.
The county's total labor force hit 61,162 workers last month, breaking the 60,000 mark for the first time since March. But the number of Berkshire residents collecting unemployment benefits increased by 338 last month to 1,775. The unemployment rate in the Berkshires was 4.2 percent in June 2022.
The local rate is just above the state unemployment rate of 2.8 percent. The national unemployment rate is 3.6 percent.