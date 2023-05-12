Berkshire VNA to host virtual forum 'Future of Home Care' on Tuesday

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Visiting Nurse Association, represented by the Western Mass. Nurses Association, will participate in “Future of Home Care,” a virtual community forum.
Clinicians from the Berkshire VNA will share their experiences, talk about changes to home care and join with the community to improve patient care conditions.
The event will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom and will be shared on social media. The public and media are welcome.
It is co-hosted by the Western Massachusetts Area Labor Federation, and will be moderated by state Sen. Paul Mark. Panelists will include Berkshire VNA physical therapist Tamaryn Clowdus and Berkshire VNA registered nurse Shaun Mattoon.
Zoom Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89232583852. Meeting ID: 892 3258 3852.