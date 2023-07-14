Berkshire Workforce Board elects officers

PITTSFIELD — The MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board's board of directors elected officers for fiscal 2024 recently at the organization's annual meeting.
Eva Sheridan of Jane Iredale was elected president; David Moresi of Moresi & Associates and Michael Taylor of the city of Pittsfield, vice presidents; and Doug McNally of Frosthollow Associates and Bryan House of 18 Degrees, youth council co-chairs.
Also elected were, James Brosnan of McCann Technical School, treasurer; Beth Petropulos of MountainOne, assistant treasurer; Chelsea Tyer of Neenah Paper, secretary; and Christopher Smith of Hillcrest Educational Centers and Albert Ingegni of Integritus, at-large members.
The board voted on the fiscal 2024 Workforce Business Plan. Details can be found on the board's website, www.MassHireBerkshire.com.