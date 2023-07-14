<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Berkshire Workforce Board elects officers

PITTSFIELD — The MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board's board of directors elected officers for fiscal 2024 recently at the organization's annual meeting. 

Berkshire Workforce Board Logo

Eva Sheridan of Jane Iredale was elected president; David Moresi of Moresi & Associates and Michael Taylor of the city of Pittsfield, vice presidents; and Doug McNally of Frosthollow Associates and Bryan House of 18 Degrees, youth council co-chairs.

Also elected were, James Brosnan of McCann Technical School, treasurer; Beth Petropulos of MountainOne, assistant treasurer; Chelsea Tyer of Neenah Paper, secretary; and Christopher Smith of Hillcrest Educational Centers and Albert Ingegni of Integritus, at-large members.

The board voted on the fiscal 2024 Workforce Business Plan. Details can be found on the board's website, www.MassHireBerkshire.com

