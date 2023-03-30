Berskhire National Resources Council recognized nationally

LENOX — Berkshire Natural Resources Council has been accredited by the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, joining a network of over 450 accredited land trusts across the United States that have demonstrated their commitment to professional excellence and to maintaining the public’s trust in their work.
About 10 percent of Massachusetts land trusts are accredited.
BNRC, which owns over 12,000 acres that are now protected for public use, was subject to a comprehensive third-party evaluation prior to achieving this distinction. The Land Trust Accreditation Commission awarded accreditation, signifying its confidence that BNRC’s lands will be protected forever. Accredited land trusts steward almost 20 million acres of land — the size of Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island combined.
BNRC is one of 1,363 land trusts across the United States, according to the Land Trust Alliance’s most recent National Land Trust Census. A complete list of accredited land trusts and more information about the accreditation process and benefits can be found at landtrustaccreditation.org.