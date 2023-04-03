BFAIR, Greylock Federal Credit Union join forces to provide free bike helmets to promote brain health and safety

Berkshire Family and Individual Resources and Greylock Federal Credit Union have partnered together to raise awareness, for the second year in a row, for National Brain Injury Awareness Month.
With support from presenting sponsor Greylock Federal Credit Union, BFAIR will be distributing bicycle helmets for children and adults on April 15 to promote brain health and safety in Berkshire County.
Free helmets — 150 for youngsters ages 6-13 and 100 for those 14 and over — will be distributed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail near the Berkshire Mall Road and Route 8 in Lanesborough.
Information: www.bfair.org/brain-injury-awareness-month.