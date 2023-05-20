BFAIR promotes Leanne Martin to assistant director/day habilitation

NORTH ADAMS — Leanne Martin has been promoted to assistant director of day habilitation at Berkshire Family and Individual Resources.
In her new role, Martin is responsible for the everyday operation of the day habilitation program, which is designed to support members and their unique needs to increase independence, socialization and participate as active and fully integrated members of their community
Martin began working for BFAIR in 2014 as a direct care professional at the day habilitation program in North Adams. In 2020, she was promoted to case manager for the community-based day services program, and later to the day habilitation program in the same role.